Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $330.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.