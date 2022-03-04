PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0340

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $52.57 million and $1.44 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00103646 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.