Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 254.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRCH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

