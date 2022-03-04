Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.56 ($116.35).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €80.20 ($90.11) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €68.34 ($76.79) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($114.61).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

