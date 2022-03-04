Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

APTS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

