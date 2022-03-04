Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,579,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.