Primas Price Down 1.9% This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00258436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.