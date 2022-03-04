Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.13 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

