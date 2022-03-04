Private Trust Co. NA Has $453,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 146.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,437 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 35,314 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 107,934.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 69.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

