Private Trust Co. NA Invests $730,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

