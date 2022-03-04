Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 382 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

