Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 4,933 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.79 and a one year high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

