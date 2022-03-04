Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 84.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 109.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,439 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

