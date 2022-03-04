Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Price Tops $0.52

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $673,488.03 and approximately $5,325.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.74 or 0.06563176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,417.53 or 0.99984136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00046460 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

