Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

PROF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,522. The company has a market cap of $198.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Profound Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

PROF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $23.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

