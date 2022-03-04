Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Financial Comparison

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 26.70 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.75 ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 16.33 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -15.54

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.54%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.17%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Profound Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

