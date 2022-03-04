Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $86.76 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.