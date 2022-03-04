Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $83,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $148.64. 18,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,813. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

