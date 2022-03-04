Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Short Interest Update

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSAGU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.