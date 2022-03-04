ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.58. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 433,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.