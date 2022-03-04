ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.95

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $39.58. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 29,160 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.