ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.45

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.45 and traded as high as $41.38. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 19,511,805 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,496,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,785 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,781 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 764,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,347,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.