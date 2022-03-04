ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.16 ($21.53).

ETR:PSM opened at €10.99 ($12.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.75 and a 200-day moving average of €14.64. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €11.84 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($21.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

