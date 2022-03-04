Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

