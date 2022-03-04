Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 925,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,455,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

