Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 778 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 522.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 223,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 187,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 37,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. 456,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,514,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

