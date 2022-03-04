Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,481 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $20.76.

