Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.