PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEXNY opened at $8.20 on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.1603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Productions and Head Office & Others.

