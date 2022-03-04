Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PSA opened at $371.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.62. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.62.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,683,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

