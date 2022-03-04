Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $29,330.12 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $23.89 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $880.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $2,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $302,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.