Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

ACWI stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,267. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

