Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.92. 279,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,567. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

