Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 57,008 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,008 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 269,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

