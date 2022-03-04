Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.12. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,790. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

