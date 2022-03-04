Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pure Storage by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

