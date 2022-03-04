Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $7.61 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $509.32 million, a PE ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 in the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

