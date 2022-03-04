Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.