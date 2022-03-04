Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.70

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 1092456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.03 ($0.23).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PURP. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.60) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £45.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.39.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

