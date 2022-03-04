Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 60.6% in February

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
