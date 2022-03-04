Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 216,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 352,949 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Puxin (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($24.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 1,221.55% and a negative net margin of 47.91%.
Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.
