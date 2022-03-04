Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,483 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

