Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

