Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

ARVN opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

