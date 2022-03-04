Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

