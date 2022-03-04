Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

KPTI opened at $6.26 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

