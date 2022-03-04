Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $389.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $344,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.