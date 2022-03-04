Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $389.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $344,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.