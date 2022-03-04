Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

