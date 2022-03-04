Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reduced by Analyst

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

SOFI stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

