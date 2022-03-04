Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

TPVG has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.